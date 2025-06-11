Left Menu

NSE Pioneers Monthly Electricity Futures to Transform Power Trading

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has received approval from Sebi to introduce monthly electricity futures contracts. This initiative aims to offer market participants efficient hedging options, providing stable price signals and fostering investment in the power sector. Future plans include launching CFDs and other derivatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:31 IST
  • India

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has been granted approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to roll out monthly electricity futures contracts. This development is designed to furnish market participants with robust hedging mechanisms to stabilize electricity pricing, thereby enhancing investment prospects in the entire electricity value chain.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of NSE, stated that this authorization is merely the first step in crafting an extensive electricity derivatives ecosystem. Future introductions, such as contracts for difference (CFDs) and more extended-duration derivatives like quarterly and annual contracts, are contingent on further regulatory nods.

This initiative's success depends on a synchronized development of spot and futures markets, fostering liquidity and price stability. By taking a phased implementation approach, NSE aims to preserve market integrity and bolster investor trust. The exchange's previous venture, Power Exchange India Limited, marked its leadership in electricity trading back in 2008.

