Major Stake Swap: Global Giants Invest in Aditya Birla Capital

In a notable financial shuffle, global investment powerhouses such as Mirae Asset MF, BlackRock, and Goldman Sachs acquired nearly 1% of Aditya Birla Capital's equity, investing approximately Rs 568 crore through open market transactions.

A host of mutual funds and investment groups, including Motilal Oswal MF and HSBC MF, joined the purchase, building stakes in the Mumbai-based financial services firm, as per data from the BSE.

This transaction comes as Jomei Investments, affiliated with private equity firm Advent International, liquidated the shares, decreasing its ownership in Aditya Birla Capital by nearly 1%.

