Wall Street Bounces Back Amid Inflation Hopes and Trade Optimism

On Wednesday, Wall Street's main indexes recorded gains as a surprisingly tame inflation report allayed fears concerning tariff-induced price hikes and fueled anticipation for potential rate cuts.

Consumer prices showed only slight increases in May, with the yearly headline inflation at 2.4%, below economists' predictions. Market participants interpret this positively, suggesting potential Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Investors were encouraged by the impending details of U.S.-China trade talks, which could resolve ongoing tensions affecting global markets. Stocks like Tesla rose amid market optimism, while others like GameStop experienced declines.

