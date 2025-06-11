Himachal's Sustainable Farming Revolution: Empowering Farmers with Organic MSP

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu affirmed on Wednesday his government's commitment to invigorating Himachal Pradesh's rural economy, aiming for self-reliance and prosperity.

He noted that with over 80% of the population relying on agriculture and horticulture, empowering this community is a top priority.

Himachal stands as the pioneer in offering a minimum support price (MSP) for organic products from natural farming, emphasizing its dedication to sustainable agriculture and farmer empowerment.

The state government has raised the MSP for maize to Rs 40 per kg and wheat to Rs 60 per kg. For raw turmeric, an MSP of Rs 90 per kg has been set, furthering production through natural farming.

The Chief Minister introduced 'Him-Bhog Him-Makki,' a maize flour brand produced through natural farming, available statewide via Public Distribution System depots and online through the HIM-ERA portal.

This initiative guarantees organic maize flour accessibility to both urban and rural populations, backed by a Rs 1.20 crore direct transfer to farmers for 400 metric tonnes of maize procurement.

Looking ahead, the government will market processed raw turmeric under the 'Himachal Haldi' brand, targeting to link 9.61 lakh farmers with natural farming progressively.