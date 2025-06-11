Left Menu

Indian Railways Overhauls Tatkal Ticket Booking for Greater Transparency

Indian Railways has revamped the Tatkal ticket booking process to ensure fair access and prevent misuse. Key changes include Aadhaar-based authentication for online bookings and OTP verification at booking counters. Restrictive measures on agent bookings aim to prioritize genuine passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:29 IST
Indian Railways Overhauls Tatkal Ticket Booking for Greater Transparency
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance transparency and safeguard passenger interests, Indian Railways has introduced significant changes to the Tatkal ticket booking system. These modifications are intended to tighten user authentication and curb misuse of the Tatkal scheme.

Starting July 1, 2025, Aadhaar authentication will be required for booking Tatkal tickets online via IRCTC's website and app. Additionally, beginning July 15, 2025, Aadhaar-backed OTP authentication will be mandatory for all online Tatkal bookings.

To further secure bookings at physical reservation systems, Tatkal tickets at PRS counters and through authorized agents will require an OTP sent to the user's mobile at booking time, effective from July 15, 2025. A new restriction prohibits authorized agents from booking opening-day Tatkal tickets during the initial 30 minutes. For AC classes, this is enforced from 10:00 to 10:30 am, and for non-AC classes, from 11:00 to 11:30 am.

These initiatives by the Ministry of Railways, alongside CRIS and IRCTC, are set to streamline Tatkal bookings, ensuring genuine passengers receive timely benefits. Passengers are advised to link their Aadhaar with IRCTC profiles to stay compliant and avoid booking issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025