Indian Railways Overhauls Tatkal Ticket Booking for Greater Transparency
Indian Railways has revamped the Tatkal ticket booking process to ensure fair access and prevent misuse. Key changes include Aadhaar-based authentication for online bookings and OTP verification at booking counters. Restrictive measures on agent bookings aim to prioritize genuine passengers.
- Country:
- India
In a move to enhance transparency and safeguard passenger interests, Indian Railways has introduced significant changes to the Tatkal ticket booking system. These modifications are intended to tighten user authentication and curb misuse of the Tatkal scheme.
Starting July 1, 2025, Aadhaar authentication will be required for booking Tatkal tickets online via IRCTC's website and app. Additionally, beginning July 15, 2025, Aadhaar-backed OTP authentication will be mandatory for all online Tatkal bookings.
To further secure bookings at physical reservation systems, Tatkal tickets at PRS counters and through authorized agents will require an OTP sent to the user's mobile at booking time, effective from July 15, 2025. A new restriction prohibits authorized agents from booking opening-day Tatkal tickets during the initial 30 minutes. For AC classes, this is enforced from 10:00 to 10:30 am, and for non-AC classes, from 11:00 to 11:30 am.
These initiatives by the Ministry of Railways, alongside CRIS and IRCTC, are set to streamline Tatkal bookings, ensuring genuine passengers receive timely benefits. Passengers are advised to link their Aadhaar with IRCTC profiles to stay compliant and avoid booking issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Apollo Hospitals Elevates Healthcare Footprint with Robust Profits
Tesla Expands Its Footprint in India with New Warehouse Lease in Mumbai
Ryan Group of Schools Expands Footprint in Karnataka with Grand Inauguration of Magadi Road Campus
Enhancing RTI Portal Security: OTP Verification to Boost Privacy
Snowflake Expands R&D Footprint in India with AI Upskilling Initiative