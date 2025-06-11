Indian Railways Overhauls Tatkal Ticket Booking for Greater Transparency

In a move to enhance transparency and safeguard passenger interests, Indian Railways has introduced significant changes to the Tatkal ticket booking system. These modifications are intended to tighten user authentication and curb misuse of the Tatkal scheme.

Starting July 1, 2025, Aadhaar authentication will be required for booking Tatkal tickets online via IRCTC's website and app. Additionally, beginning July 15, 2025, Aadhaar-backed OTP authentication will be mandatory for all online Tatkal bookings.

To further secure bookings at physical reservation systems, Tatkal tickets at PRS counters and through authorized agents will require an OTP sent to the user's mobile at booking time, effective from July 15, 2025. A new restriction prohibits authorized agents from booking opening-day Tatkal tickets during the initial 30 minutes. For AC classes, this is enforced from 10:00 to 10:30 am, and for non-AC classes, from 11:00 to 11:30 am.

These initiatives by the Ministry of Railways, alongside CRIS and IRCTC, are set to streamline Tatkal bookings, ensuring genuine passengers receive timely benefits. Passengers are advised to link their Aadhaar with IRCTC profiles to stay compliant and avoid booking issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)