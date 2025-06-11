Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

A youth drowned and another is missing after entering deep river waters in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. Despite cries for help and police involvement, one body has been recovered and the other is still missing. The recovered body remains unidentified and has been sent for postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district as one youth drowned while another is missing after venturing into deep waters of a riverine area during bathing.

The incident happened in the Odra Khud area near Mangla, according to local police reports. Despite immediate cries for help and subsequent police assistance, the rescue efforts could only recover one body, while the search for the other continues.

The recovered body, yet to be identified, has been dispatched for postmortem as the community grapples with the aftermath of this unfortunate event.

