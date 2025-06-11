Tragic Drowning Incident in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

A tragic incident unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district as one youth drowned while another is missing after venturing into deep waters of a riverine area during bathing.

The incident happened in the Odra Khud area near Mangla, according to local police reports. Despite immediate cries for help and subsequent police assistance, the rescue efforts could only recover one body, while the search for the other continues.

The recovered body, yet to be identified, has been dispatched for postmortem as the community grapples with the aftermath of this unfortunate event.