Gujarat Marks 150th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with Agricultural Innovations

The state of Gujarat is gearing up to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary at the Khedut Sammelan in Bardoli, the revered 'Karma Bhumi' of Sardar Saheb. On Thursday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will preside over the event, which aligns with the broader national celebrations inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event embodies the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' promising a reaffirmation of unity and progress across the nation.

Significantly, the conclave will coincide with the conclusion of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, an agriculture campaign initiated between May 29 and June 12, under the aegis of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This ambitious initiative aims to empower farmers and the agricultural sector, endorsing the ideals of Atmanirbhar or self-reliance. Bardoli, as the venue, symbolizes both historical and contemporary strides in India's agrarian landscape. It was here that the agriculture minister first inaugurated the program, which has now reached an impressive 4 lakh farmers across 31 districts in Gujarat.

During the event, a series of infrastructural developments will be unveiled, with a focus on technological advancements in agriculture. This includes the e-inauguration of centers of excellence for horticultural crops, banana and vegetables, and the operationalizing of primary processing centers. Notably, the e-laying of the foundation stone for a new sugarcane center in Bardoli and several storage godowns with a capacity of 25,000 metric tonnes will also be part of the program. The diverse assembly of projects underscores the state's commitment to fostering agricultural excellence and resilience. Agriculture Minister Raghavji Bhai Patel is also expected to attend, adding further significance to the proceedings.

