India Joins Global Forces in Mongolia for Peacekeeping Mastery

An Indian Army contingent has reached Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar to take part in the international military exercise, Khaan Quest, scheduled from June 14 to June 28, 2025. As per the Defence Ministry, this exercise targets the enhancement of peacekeeping proficiencies and encourages global military cooperation.

The team comprises 40 personnel, prominently featuring battalion troops from the Kumaon Regiment, supplemented by other branches. The presence of one woman officer and two women soldiers highlights the Indian Army's dedication to gender inclusivity. Khaan Quest has evolved from its 2003 inception as a bilateral venture between the United States and Mongolian Armed Forces to a renowned multinational peacekeeping event since 2006. Last year's installment occurred from July 27 to August 9, 2024, in Mongolia.

A primary goal of this exercise is preparing Indian forces for peacekeeping missions within a multinational scope, bolstering interoperability and readiness under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The training focuses on superior physical fitness, combined planning, and tactical drills, with hands-on practice in setup of checkpoints, search operations, civilian evacuation, counter-explosive drills, and emergency medical response.

Beyond tactical improvements, the exercise is anticipated to foster an exchange of effective practices for joint operations and enhance camaraderie among international soldiers. The Indian Army's participation not only signifies its expanding involvement in peacekeeping but also its commitment to international military alliances. (ANI)

