Left Menu

Haryana CM Marks Kabir Das Jayanti with Major Announcements for Social Welfare

On Sant Kabir Das Jayanti, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced a Rs 2,100 wage increase for Safai Karamcharis and new de-addiction centers. Emphasizing the relevance of Kabir's teachings, he reiterated commitments to social justice, uplifting marginalized communities, and enhancing welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:48 IST
Haryana CM Marks Kabir Das Jayanti with Major Announcements for Social Welfare
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini commemorated Sant Kabir Das Jayanti by unveiling key initiatives, including a monthly wage increase of Rs 2,100 for Safai Karamcharis and the establishment of a de-addiction centre at the upcoming Sant Sarsai Nath Medical College in Sirsa.

CM Saini urged citizens to embrace Sant Kabir's wisdom, advocating for a caste-free society. He announced extending existing de-addiction facilities and new centers to bolster healthcare for addiction, underscoring his government's commitment as reflected in their 'Haryana Ek- Haryanvi Ek' vision.

Reaffirming promises made in their Sankalp Patra, CM Saini emphasized a planned wage increase for Safai Karamcharis to Rs 26,000 and highlighted social schemes empowering Scheduled Castes. Reflecting on Sant Kabir's social reform legacy, Saini noted the continued relevance of inclusion and equality as pivotal to modern governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025