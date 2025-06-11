Haryana CM Marks Kabir Das Jayanti with Major Announcements for Social Welfare
On Sant Kabir Das Jayanti, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced a Rs 2,100 wage increase for Safai Karamcharis and new de-addiction centers. Emphasizing the relevance of Kabir's teachings, he reiterated commitments to social justice, uplifting marginalized communities, and enhancing welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini commemorated Sant Kabir Das Jayanti by unveiling key initiatives, including a monthly wage increase of Rs 2,100 for Safai Karamcharis and the establishment of a de-addiction centre at the upcoming Sant Sarsai Nath Medical College in Sirsa.
CM Saini urged citizens to embrace Sant Kabir's wisdom, advocating for a caste-free society. He announced extending existing de-addiction facilities and new centers to bolster healthcare for addiction, underscoring his government's commitment as reflected in their 'Haryana Ek- Haryanvi Ek' vision.
Reaffirming promises made in their Sankalp Patra, CM Saini emphasized a planned wage increase for Safai Karamcharis to Rs 26,000 and highlighted social schemes empowering Scheduled Castes. Reflecting on Sant Kabir's social reform legacy, Saini noted the continued relevance of inclusion and equality as pivotal to modern governance.
