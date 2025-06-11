Left Menu

UP Government Imposes Six-Month Strike Ban on Electricity Services

The Uttar Pradesh government has invoked the U.P. Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966, to enforce a six-month strike prohibition within the state's electricity sector. This move, aimed at ensuring consistent power supply, affects several key electricity corporations across Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:16 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Uttar Pradesh government has enacted the U.P. Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966, to ban strikes within the electricity department for the next six months. The official notification, issued recently, underscores the administration's commitment to maintaining an uninterrupted power supply.

This prohibition applies to all services managed by major energy entities including Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL), Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (UPRVUNL), Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (UPPTCL), Kanpur Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (KESCO), and several regional distribution companies.

The administration justified the action as essential for preventing disruptions in crucial electricity-related services throughout the state, ensuring that residents have access to reliable power. The government's move reflects its prioritization of energy stability as an indispensable public service objective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

