Left Menu

Barrick Mining's Mali Dispute Puts $1 Billion Revenue at Risk

Barrick Mining excludes Mali's gold complex from its 2025 forecast due to a dispute over mining legislation with Mali's military government. Operations have been suspended, risking $1 billion in revenue. Mali courts are moving to appoint a provisional administrator, while Barrick seeks international arbitration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 01:27 IST
Barrick Mining's Mali Dispute Puts $1 Billion Revenue at Risk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Barrick Mining has decided to remove its Mali gold complex from its overall output forecast for 2025, amid an escalating dispute with the country's military-led government over mining legislation. This move underscores the potential financial fallout both sides face, with an estimated $1 billion revenue at stake due to high gold prices.

The Loulo-Gounkoto complex, a cornerstone of Barrick's African operations, has been at a standstill since January. The halt in operations followed the government's decision to block gold exports and detain staff amidst negotiations over a new contract. In response, Barrick has initiated international arbitration proceedings against Mali.

The situation remains tense as Mali's government, a stakeholder in the complex, seeks a court-appointed administrator, which could see Barrick losing control of the mines. While Mali has offered some concessions, including the repatriation of earnings, disagreements over jurisdiction for future disputes persist. Investors are wary of potential impacts on Barrick's reserves and future earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025