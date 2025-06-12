Homeless Struggles: Pakistan's Transgender Community Battling for Dignity

Despite legal protections, Pakistan's transgender community continues to fight for access to basic housing rights. Activists claim that a lack of understanding and poor implementation of the 2018 law have left the community facing severe housing shortages, leading to unsanitary conditions and increased health risks.

Transgender individuals report being discriminated against by landlords, facing inflated rents and eviction threats. The community's lack of legal awareness and identification documents exacerbates these challenges, often leaving them vulnerable without formal agreements or support.

Activists call for government intervention to provide affordable housing solutions. The broader societal discrimination and prevalent stigma underscore the urgent need for systemic change to ensure that the transgender community can live with dignity and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)