Left Menu

India's Gender Gap Decline in Global Rankings Sparks Concern

India ranked 131 out of 146 in the Global Gender Gap Report 2025, down from last year's 129. Despite gains in economic participation and health, political empowerment for women declined. The report highlights that global gender parity is still 123 years away, with significant representation gaps persisting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:50 IST
India's Gender Gap Decline in Global Rankings Sparks Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has slipped two spots to rank 131 out of 146 countries in the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2025, released on Thursday. The nation's parity score is now 64.1 percent, a notable drop from last year, positioning India among South Asia's lowest-ranked countries.

The Global Gender Gap Index, evaluating four dimensions of gender parity, shows improvements in economic participation with a score rise from 28.6 percent to 29.9 percent in estimated earned income. However, political empowerment sees a decline, with female representation in Parliament and ministerial roles dropping significantly.

The report highlighted Bangladesh's rise as the top performer in South Asia, leaping to 24th globally. While global gender parity has improved to 68.8 percent, full parity remains a distant 123 years away, presenting ongoing challenges amidst global economic and technological changes.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025