India's Gender Gap Decline in Global Rankings Sparks Concern

India has slipped two spots to rank 131 out of 146 countries in the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2025, released on Thursday. The nation's parity score is now 64.1 percent, a notable drop from last year, positioning India among South Asia's lowest-ranked countries.

The Global Gender Gap Index, evaluating four dimensions of gender parity, shows improvements in economic participation with a score rise from 28.6 percent to 29.9 percent in estimated earned income. However, political empowerment sees a decline, with female representation in Parliament and ministerial roles dropping significantly.

The report highlighted Bangladesh's rise as the top performer in South Asia, leaping to 24th globally. While global gender parity has improved to 68.8 percent, full parity remains a distant 123 years away, presenting ongoing challenges amidst global economic and technological changes.