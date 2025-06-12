Left Menu

11 Years of Transformational Governance: Leaders Applaud PM Modi's Impact

Punjab Governor and politicians commend Prime Minister Modi for his impactful governance over 11 years, highlighting schemes that have lifted millions from poverty and enhanced infrastructure, healthcare, and economic growth. BJP MP and Delhi CM emphasize continued progress, citing groundbreaking projects and support measures transforming lives nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 12:13 IST
11 Years of Transformational Governance: Leaders Applaud PM Modi's Impact
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing transformative schemes over the past 11 years, which he believes have laid the groundwork for national progress. Kataria remarked how initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan faced skepticism at inception but have since achieved notable success.

Further highlighting Modi's accomplishments, Kataria mentioned significant efforts in poverty alleviation. 'In recent years, nearly 24-35 crore people have emerged from poverty, a monumental achievement,' he stated, also acknowledging advancements in water supply, electricity, and business growth facilitated by initiatives such as the Mudra Yojana.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari echoed Kataria's sentiments by calling the past 11 years a 'sanjeevani.' He anticipated continued development efforts, targeting an additional Rs 8000 crores for the next five years, ensuring sustained progress under Modi's leadership. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta credited the central government with pivotal advancements in healthcare and infrastructure, citing the strategic importance of AIIMS and extensive new road and metro projects.

