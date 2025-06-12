Left Menu

Shocking Crime in Meghalaya: Minister Labels Murder 'Organized and Pre-Planned'

Meghalaya Minister Alexander Hek asserts the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi was a premeditated crime. The court placed five suspects, including the victim's wife, in custody. The minister praised local police for their swift action and noted key evidence could aid investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 12:19 IST
Shocking Crime in Meghalaya: Minister Labels Murder 'Organized and Pre-Planned'
Meghalaya minister Alexander Laloo Hek (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek described the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi as a 'pure organised and pre-planned crime'. According to police sources, the court has remanded all five main suspects, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, to eight days of police custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Minister Hek emphasized the necessity for punishing the accused under the law, reinforcing that both the government and the citizens of Meghalaya demand justice for the brutal murder. The minister expressed confidence that a thorough investigation would bring clarity and accountability to the crime.

Hek extended his condolences to the Raghuvanshi family and lauded the Meghalaya police for their swift apprehension of the suspects. He noted the recent discovery of significant evidence, including a mangalsutra and a ring, linked to the accused. This development could prove pivotal in unraveling the crime's orchestrated nature.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025