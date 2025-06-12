Shocking Crime in Meghalaya: Minister Labels Murder 'Organized and Pre-Planned'

On Thursday, Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek described the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi as a 'pure organised and pre-planned crime'. According to police sources, the court has remanded all five main suspects, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, to eight days of police custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Minister Hek emphasized the necessity for punishing the accused under the law, reinforcing that both the government and the citizens of Meghalaya demand justice for the brutal murder. The minister expressed confidence that a thorough investigation would bring clarity and accountability to the crime.

Hek extended his condolences to the Raghuvanshi family and lauded the Meghalaya police for their swift apprehension of the suspects. He noted the recent discovery of significant evidence, including a mangalsutra and a ring, linked to the accused. This development could prove pivotal in unraveling the crime's orchestrated nature.