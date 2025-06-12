Left Menu

Kerala Pushes for Elderly-Friendly Transformation Amid Upcoming Bye-Elections

Kerala aims to become an elderly-friendly state, with local self-governments playing a key role, as announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the 35th General Body meeting of the Kerala Grama Panchayat Association. Meanwhile, bye-elections are set for Kerala, Gujarat, Punjab, and West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:00 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has inaugurated the 35th General Body meeting of the Kerala Grama Panchayat Association, heralding a transformative vision to make Kerala an 'elderly-friendly state.' Highlighting the critical contribution of local self-governments, Vijayan noted their efficient use of plan allocations last year, achieving a 90 percent utilization rate.

Vijayan announced, 'We aim to transform Kerala into an elderly-friendly state, with 138 gram panchayats already initiating steps. This effort must encompass all panchayats, promoting integrated palliative care services led by these local bodies.' The Chief Minister also praised the state's agricultural sector, citing growth above national averages as proof of Kerala's strong grassroots development model.

In a related development, the Election Commission has scheduled bye-elections to address vacancies in Assembly constituencies across four states, including Kerala. Nilambur will host elections to replace PV Anvar, who resigned to join the Trinamool Congress. Bye-elections will also occur in Gujarat, Punjab, and West Bengal.

