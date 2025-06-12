BJP Urges International Condemnation of Vandalism at Rabindranath Tagore's Ancestral Home

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Thursday urged the international community to condemn the recent vandalism at Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh. Addressing the media in New Delhi, Patra labeled it a premeditated attack executed by Islamist organizations Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam.

Patra criticized the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus for failing to safeguard this significant cultural monument. He emphasized that Rabindranath Tagore, a symbol of Bengal's civilization and culture, represents values transcending national boundaries, necessitating global solidarity against such acts of vandalism.

By reaching out for a united global response, Patra reiterated BJP's commitment to inclusivity and cultural preservation, highlighting the party's principles of collective growth and respect for civilizational virtues. The call aims to rally nations around the world to unequivocally renounce the attack and uphold the legacy of cultural icons like Tagore.