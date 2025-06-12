Left Menu

European Stocks Plummet Amid Trade Anxiety and Geopolitical Tensions

European shares saw a fourth consecutive day of declines, influenced by fading trade optimism with the U.S. and rising geopolitical tensions. Trade talks with China helped stabilize tensions but unresolved tariffs and U.S. deadlines caused market apprehension. Travel, leisure, and automobile stocks were significantly impacted.

European shares dropped on Thursday, marking their fourth straight session of declines due to diminishing trade optimism with the U.S. and escalating geopolitical tensions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 decreased by 0.9% to 546.66 points at 0806 GMT, poised for its sharpest one-day fall in over two weeks. While U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a willingness to extend trade talk deadlines, ongoing tensions continued to unsettle markets.

Geopolitical worries intensified after Trump ordered U.S. personnel to withdraw from the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran. Travel, leisure, and automotive stocks suffered the largest drops, with the German DAX falling 1.3%. Despite the dreary outlook, BE Semiconductor Industries and Halma saw significant stock gains following positive financial projections.

