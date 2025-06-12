"Far beyond vandalism": Uttarakhand CM Dhami condemns attack on Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condemned the incident of an attack by a violent mob at Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh and stated that the attack was "beyond vandalism" and was a "premeditated hate crime" and an attack on the "civilizational spirit and cultural heritage of Bharat." "Shocking and Unacceptable. A violent mob in Bangladesh has desecrated the ancestral home of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, the iconic Kutchery House in Shahjadpur, shattering windows, destroying property, and raising hateful slogans, all under the silent gaze of Mohammad Yunus's government. This is far beyond mere vandalism, it is a premeditated hate crime, an attack on the civilizational spirit and cultural heritage of Bharat," the post read.

Dhami further wrote that these attacks were the marginalisation of Hindu Bengalis in Bangladesh, which was eroding their identity, history and legacy. He further stated that the incident demanded attention, condemnation and action. "Tagore is a global figure, but he remains a treasured symbol of India's soul. What we are witnessing is the ongoing marginalisation of Hindu Bengalis in Bangladesh, their identity, history, and legacy being systematically eroded. The international community cannot afford to remain indifferent. This is a moment that demands attention, condemnation, and action," the post further read.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Sambit Patra called on the global community to denounce the reported vandalism. Patra stated that Rabindranath Tagore's ancient home in Bangladesh was attacked by some miscreants on Tuesday (June 10).

Addressing media persons at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, Patra said, "Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house, located in Bangladesh, was attacked and damaged... His Kacharibari, built by his grandfather, has been attacked. We are getting to know that the people of Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam carried out this attack. It is also coming to light that this was a pre-planned attack. For five days, it was planned that the house of Rabindranath Tagore, the foundation and pillar of our civilisation and culture of Bengal, would be attacked so that they could send a big message to the world. It was a planned attack." "Rabindranath Tagore is no ordinary personality. When his house was attacked, his way of thinking was attacked; we appeal to the world community to come together against this. This is the appeal of the BJP, a party that believes in inclusiveness. We are making a global call to all countries that value morality, creativity, and culture. "Everyone should come together to condemn what has happened today in Bangladesh," he added.

Patra further condemned the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, saying that the international monument could not be protected. (ANI)

