Air India Flight AI171 Crashes Near Ahmedabad: A National Tragedy

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in a national emergency. All 242 people aboard are reportedly affected. Government officials, including the Aviation and Home Ministers, are spearheading a coordinated search and rescue operation at the site to ensure swift response and aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:22 IST
Air India Flight AI171 Crashes Near Ahmedabad: A National Tragedy
Firefighting on at the accident spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, an Air India plane scheduled from Ahmedabad to London crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, carrying 242 passengers. The ill-fated Flight AI171, confirmed by Air India, was involved in this tragic accident shortly after takeoff.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has dispatched a team to the crash site to initiate an investigation. According to a senior DGCA official, the Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB crashed immediately after departing from Ahmedabad at 1:39 PM IST. The aircraft, operated by Capt Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, tragically ended its journey soon after its takeoff from runway 23, despite issuing a distress call.

The gut-wrenching sight of heavy black smoke billowing from the crash site has captured the nation's attention. Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, expressing profound sorrow, stated that all emergency response units have been activated, and efforts are underway to provide medical aid and relief. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured central assistance, emphasizing immediate rescue operations under the supervision of Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

