Tragic Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad Sparks Immediate Response

An Air India flight bound for London's Gatwick airport tragically crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Shahibaug airport. The incident occurred post noon on Thursday, involving 242 individuals on board, reported the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Among them were two pilots, Capt Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, along with ten cabin crew members.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu expressed his shock and devastation via X, emphasizing that he is on high alert and coordinating with aviation and emergency agencies. Rescue operations have been swiftly mobilized, with urgent medical aid and relief efforts underway at the crash site.

In response, three National Disaster Response Force teams, comprising 90 personnel, have been dispatched from Gandhinagar, with additional teams en route from Vadodara. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been in contact with Gujarat's officials, offering Central assistance. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has initiated emergency measures to expedite medical treatment for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)