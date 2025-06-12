Bapco Energies Stays Vigilant Amid Regional Tensions
Bahrain's state oil firm, Bapco Energies, remains unaffected by regional tensions despite U.S. military action. The company is actively monitoring the situation alongside authorities and has measures in place to ensure safety and operational continuity should conditions change.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:28 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Bahrain's state oil firm Bapco Energies has assured that its operations remain undisrupted amid rising regional tensions.
This announcement follows the decision by U.S. authorities to allow military personnel dependents to leave the country. In a statement, Bapco confirmed it is closely monitoring developments alongside other relevant authorities.
Precautionary measures and contingency plans have been established to ensure both the safety of employees and the unbroken continuation of operations should the situation evolve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Lawmakers Push for Expanded AI Safety Measures Against China's Advances
Maharashtra's COVID-19 Update: New Cases and Safety Measures
Karnataka Schools Alerted as Covid-19 Cases Rise, Safety Measures Enforced
Rajarshi Dashrath Medical College Prepares for COVID-19 with Mock Drills and Safety Measures
Enhanced Safety Measures Illuminate Agartala Airport's Future