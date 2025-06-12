Bapco Energies Stays Vigilant Amid Regional Tensions

Bahrain's state oil firm Bapco Energies has assured that its operations remain undisrupted amid rising regional tensions.

This announcement follows the decision by U.S. authorities to allow military personnel dependents to leave the country. In a statement, Bapco confirmed it is closely monitoring developments alongside other relevant authorities.

Precautionary measures and contingency plans have been established to ensure both the safety of employees and the unbroken continuation of operations should the situation evolve.

