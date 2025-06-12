Left Menu

Bapco Energies Stays Vigilant Amid Regional Tensions

Bahrain's state oil firm, Bapco Energies, remains unaffected by regional tensions despite U.S. military action. The company is actively monitoring the situation alongside authorities and has measures in place to ensure safety and operational continuity should conditions change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:28 IST
Bahrain's state oil firm Bapco Energies has assured that its operations remain undisrupted amid rising regional tensions.

This announcement follows the decision by U.S. authorities to allow military personnel dependents to leave the country. In a statement, Bapco confirmed it is closely monitoring developments alongside other relevant authorities.

Precautionary measures and contingency plans have been established to ensure both the safety of employees and the unbroken continuation of operations should the situation evolve.

