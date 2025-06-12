Left Menu

Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Sparks Widespread Concerns

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after takeoff, involving 242 passengers. Indian PM Modi and other officials are actively addressing the crisis. The crash has temporarily halted operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport as rescue efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:52 IST
Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Sparks Widespread Concerns
Visuals from the site of the plane crash in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav voiced his sorrow on Thursday over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, urging for the safety of passengers and crew. Yadav relayed his prayers to Baba Mahakal for their well-being in a post on X.

The Air India flight, bound for London from Ahmedabad with 242 passengers and crew, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport post-takeoff. Passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, and other international travelers. Air India confirmed the incident involving their Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated with Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah for updates on the situation. The Civil Aviation Minister is heading to Ahmedabad to spearhead rescue operations. Following the crash, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has ceased operations temporarily, with passengers advised to await further updates from airlines.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025