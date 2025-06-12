Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Sparks Widespread Concerns
An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after takeoff, involving 242 passengers. Indian PM Modi and other officials are actively addressing the crisis. The crash has temporarily halted operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport as rescue efforts continue.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav voiced his sorrow on Thursday over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, urging for the safety of passengers and crew. Yadav relayed his prayers to Baba Mahakal for their well-being in a post on X.
The Air India flight, bound for London from Ahmedabad with 242 passengers and crew, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport post-takeoff. Passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, and other international travelers. Air India confirmed the incident involving their Boeing 787-8 aircraft.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated with Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah for updates on the situation. The Civil Aviation Minister is heading to Ahmedabad to spearhead rescue operations. Following the crash, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has ceased operations temporarily, with passengers advised to await further updates from airlines.
