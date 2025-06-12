Crisis Unfolds: Mozambicans Left Vulnerable Amidst Aid Cuts and Conflict
Mozambique faces a dire humanitarian crisis as aid cuts exacerbate conditions worsened by conflict, climate change, and poverty. Families in refugee camps suffer from food insecurity and lack of essentials. International aid reductions further strain resources, with organizations like UNICEF struggling to meet urgent needs for children.
Mozambique is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis as conflict and climate change devastate livelihoods. Families displaced by violence in Cabo Delgado, such as those living in Pemba's refugee camp, face severe food shortages and lack basic necessities.
International aid cuts, including a $60 billion freeze by the Trump administration, have compounded the crisis. This has forced local charities like PROMURA to halt their support, leaving families to fend for themselves.
With over 1.3 million people displaced by violence since 2017, the World Food Programme warns that five million Mozambicans urgently need food assistance. UNICEF highlights a children's emergency, as aid budget cuts threaten the wellbeing of millions of impoverished Mozambican children.
