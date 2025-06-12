Left Menu

Crisis Unfolds: Mozambicans Left Vulnerable Amidst Aid Cuts and Conflict

Mozambique faces a dire humanitarian crisis as aid cuts exacerbate conditions worsened by conflict, climate change, and poverty. Families in refugee camps suffer from food insecurity and lack of essentials. International aid reductions further strain resources, with organizations like UNICEF struggling to meet urgent needs for children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:35 IST
Crisis Unfolds: Mozambicans Left Vulnerable Amidst Aid Cuts and Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mozambique is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis as conflict and climate change devastate livelihoods. Families displaced by violence in Cabo Delgado, such as those living in Pemba's refugee camp, face severe food shortages and lack basic necessities.

International aid cuts, including a $60 billion freeze by the Trump administration, have compounded the crisis. This has forced local charities like PROMURA to halt their support, leaving families to fend for themselves.

With over 1.3 million people displaced by violence since 2017, the World Food Programme warns that five million Mozambicans urgently need food assistance. UNICEF highlights a children's emergency, as aid budget cuts threaten the wellbeing of millions of impoverished Mozambican children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025