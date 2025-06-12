Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Catastrophic Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

A tragic plane crash involving an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick has left the nation in mourning. Leaders express their condolences as investigations unfold. The crash involved 242 passengers, with Air India providing full cooperation to authorities and setting up a hotline for information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:38 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Catastrophic Plane Crash in Ahmedabad
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, involving an Air India flight destined for Gatwick, London, has drawn widespread sorrow and condolences from Indian leaders. The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who expressed their deep grief over the accident.

Minister Rai took to social media to convey his feelings, stating, 'The news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely sad and painful. May God give strength to the families who have lost their loved ones to bear this sorrow.' BJP leader Kavinder Gupta also expressed prayers for the injured, acknowledging the magnitude of the situation.

Prime Minister Modi, keeping close tabs on the incident, described the event as 'heartbreaking beyond words' and ensured that assistance is being provided to those affected. Air India confirmed the accident post-takeoff, providing details about the diverse nationalities of the passengers and affirming their cooperation with investigative authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025