Tragedy Strikes: Catastrophic Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

A catastrophic plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, involving an Air India flight destined for Gatwick, London, has drawn widespread sorrow and condolences from Indian leaders. The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who expressed their deep grief over the accident.

Minister Rai took to social media to convey his feelings, stating, 'The news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely sad and painful. May God give strength to the families who have lost their loved ones to bear this sorrow.' BJP leader Kavinder Gupta also expressed prayers for the injured, acknowledging the magnitude of the situation.

Prime Minister Modi, keeping close tabs on the incident, described the event as 'heartbreaking beyond words' and ensured that assistance is being provided to those affected. Air India confirmed the accident post-takeoff, providing details about the diverse nationalities of the passengers and affirming their cooperation with investigative authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)