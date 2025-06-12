Gujarat Plane Crash: Eyewitnesses Describe Chaos and Destruction

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London, carrying 242 passengers, crashed into a doctors' hostel near Ahmedabad Airport shortly after take-off, igniting a scene of chaos and destruction. Eyewitnesses reported seeing intense fire, billowing smoke, and widespread debris, further describing the incident as 'horrific.'

One witness recalled the confusion at the crash scene, noting, "I couldn't understand anything at first, there was fire and smoke everywhere." The plane, identified as a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, plummeted just after leaving Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon. Local police swiftly cordoned off the area to manage the aftermath.

Authorities, including the Gujarat government, have deployed three National Disaster Response Force teams, consisting of 90 personnel, to the crash site for rescue efforts. Western Railway has announced additional trains from Ahmedabad to facilitate travel following the incident. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad City Police has issued an emergency contact number for crash-related information and assistance.