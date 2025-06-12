India Calls for Bids on Landmark 2,000 MW Solar and Energy Storage Initiative
The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has invited bids for a 2,000 MW solar project paired with energy storage systems. This initiative follows a Central Electricity Authority advisory promoting co-located solar and storage setups for enhanced cost efficiency and grid stability. The deadline for online submissions is July 22, 2025.
The Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) on Thursday announced a call for bids to establish a 2,000 MW solar power project complemented by energy storage systems across India. This move comes in the wake of recent advice from the Central Electricity Authority aiming to improve grid stability and economic efficiency through paired solar and storage facilities.
According to SECI's bid document, the sought-after solar power developers will be chosen through a tariff-based competitive bidding process to connect projects to the Inter-State Transmission System. A mandatory 1000 MW/4000 MWh energy storage system must be included, with bid submission deadlines set for July 22 and July 24, 2025, for online and offline entries, respectively.
The project's flexible setup allows for multiple locations, with energy storage systems required to be co-located with solar facilities at least once per project. Additionally, under SECI's guidelines, a 0.5 MW/2 MWh energy storage capacity per megawatt is essential, yet storage charged from non-solar sources is disqualified from participation.
