Delhi Records New Power Demand Peak Amid Preparations for Summer Surge

In a significant development, Delhi's peak power demand surged to an unprecedented 8,423 MW at precisely 3:06 PM today, marking the highest load recorded in the city up to June 12, as reported by the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC). This peaks after last night's high of 8,231 MW at 10:55 PM, the season's previous top mark.

Amid rising temperatures, BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL successfully met last night’s peak demands of 3,747 MW and 1,832 MW, respectively, for South-West and East-Central Delhi. Projections indicate further increases in demand, with expectations of 4,050 MW in the south-west and 1,900 MW in the east-central areas by summer 2025.

BSES is equipped to support over 53 lakh consumers and 2.25 crore residents with reliable power supplies through long-term PPAs, green energy initiatives, and cutting-edge technology including AI and ML for demand prediction. Their approach includes leveraging SCADA, DMS, and GIS systems for real-time monitoring and ensuring quick recovery from outages, alongside smart energy-saving tips for consumers.