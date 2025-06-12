Left Menu

Revamping Shelter Homes: Delhi's Welfare Overhaul

The Delhi government has enhanced its shelter homes with improvements such as air coolers, water purifiers, and nutritional meal plans. Facilities for the differently-abled and seniors now include upgraded washrooms, parks, and 24x7 medical services, ensuring better living conditions under the Social Welfare Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is taking a significant step forward in improving the living conditions of its shelter homes for the differently-abled and senior citizens. Recent upgrades include air coolers, water purifiers, and a focus on nutrition, showcasing a commitment to enhanced welfare under the Social Welfare Department.

An official revealed that the Asha Kiran facility in Rohini has seen substantial renovations, such as upgraded parks and provisions for toys, sports kits, and televisions. The facility accommodates around 800 children with special needs, and the improvements aim to offer a more comfortable and engaging environment.

Further plans include the installation of sheds to provide relief for visitors during the summer, ensuring access to clean drinking water, and strengthening healthcare services with 24x7 medical teams and monthly health check-ups, thereby prioritizing the health and well-being of all residents.

