Left Menu

Miracle Amid Tragedy: Sole Survivor Found in Air India Crash

A Boeing 787, Air India flight crashed into a hostel post-takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport. Among 242 onboard, one survivor has been found. The crash resulted in widespread damage with passengers from multiple nationalities affected. Efforts are underway to manage the emergency with rescue teams at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:39 IST
Miracle Amid Tragedy: Sole Survivor Found in Air India Crash
Visual from crash site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, an Air India flight burst into a disaster shortly after lifting off from Ahmedabad Airport, crashing into a nearby doctors' hostel. The catastrophic event involved 242 individuals, but hope emerged from the wreckage when a sole survivor was located in seat 11A, announced senior police officials.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had just departed at 1338 hours IST when it fatally collided, just outside the airport perimeter. The aircraft, which was bound for London Gatwick, carried a diverse group of passengers including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian citizen.

Air India has confirmed the incident and launched a dedicated hotline to assist affected families. Rescue operations are in full swing with the deployment of National Disaster Response Force teams. Authorities continue to investigate, as substantial human impact and material devastation unfold at the crash site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025