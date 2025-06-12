Miracle Amid Tragedy: Sole Survivor Found in Air India Crash
A Boeing 787, Air India flight crashed into a hostel post-takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport. Among 242 onboard, one survivor has been found. The crash resulted in widespread damage with passengers from multiple nationalities affected. Efforts are underway to manage the emergency with rescue teams at the scene.
In a tragic turn of events, an Air India flight burst into a disaster shortly after lifting off from Ahmedabad Airport, crashing into a nearby doctors' hostel. The catastrophic event involved 242 individuals, but hope emerged from the wreckage when a sole survivor was located in seat 11A, announced senior police officials.
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had just departed at 1338 hours IST when it fatally collided, just outside the airport perimeter. The aircraft, which was bound for London Gatwick, carried a diverse group of passengers including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian citizen.
Air India has confirmed the incident and launched a dedicated hotline to assist affected families. Rescue operations are in full swing with the deployment of National Disaster Response Force teams. Authorities continue to investigate, as substantial human impact and material devastation unfold at the crash site.
