Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Crash Claims Lives

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after takeoff, claiming numerous lives. The Maharashtra government, acknowledging the substantial number of state residents on board, set up a helpdesk. Efforts from both central and state governments reflect the seriousness of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:10 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde underscored the gravity of the Air India plane crash, declaring that both the Centre and State governments are committed to addressing the incident effectively. In light of the substantial number of passengers from Maharashtra, a dedicated helpdesk has been established to provide updates to relatives.

Shinde also relayed the condolences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is en route to the accident site. The crash involved an Air India flight operating from Ahmedabad to London, tragically concluding in the Meghaninagar area, near Ahmedabad Airport, on Thursday.

Air India's official statement confirmed that the affected flight, AI171, was a Boeing 787-8 craft carrying 242 passengers, including a mix of Indian, British, Canadian, and Portuguese nationals. The flight, steered by experienced Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, encountered a mayday situation, with no subsequent communication received before it crashed beyond the airport perimeter amid visible plumes of black smoke.

(With inputs from agencies.)

