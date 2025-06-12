Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Crash Claims Lives

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde underscored the gravity of the Air India plane crash, declaring that both the Centre and State governments are committed to addressing the incident effectively. In light of the substantial number of passengers from Maharashtra, a dedicated helpdesk has been established to provide updates to relatives.

Shinde also relayed the condolences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is en route to the accident site. The crash involved an Air India flight operating from Ahmedabad to London, tragically concluding in the Meghaninagar area, near Ahmedabad Airport, on Thursday.

Air India's official statement confirmed that the affected flight, AI171, was a Boeing 787-8 craft carrying 242 passengers, including a mix of Indian, British, Canadian, and Portuguese nationals. The flight, steered by experienced Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, encountered a mayday situation, with no subsequent communication received before it crashed beyond the airport perimeter amid visible plumes of black smoke.

