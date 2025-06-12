Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Claims Lives, Sparks Massive Rescue Effort
A London-bound Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad, killing multiple passengers. Authorities, including Home Minister Amit Shah, coordinated ongoing rescue and relief efforts. The crash involved 242 individuals. NDRF and CRPF teams are operating at the site. One survivor has been confirmed by Ahmedabad Police.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, prompting a major rescue operation. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, collided with a doctors' hostel in the Meghani Nagar area.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived Thursday evening with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi to assess the situation. Police confirmed a single survivor, seated in 11A, though the death toll remains unconfirmed.
Rescue efforts were bolstered by a deployment of 150 CRPF personnel and three NDRF teams, totaling 90 operatives. The passengers included 169 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. Operations continue amid this catastrophic event.
ALSO READ
PhysicsWallah Partners with CRPF Association to Empower Families with Education
Ensuring Safety: CRPF's Strategic Preparations for Amarnath Yatra
PhysicsWallah Partners with CRPF to Empower Families Through Education
PhysicsWallah Joins Hands with CRPF Association for Educational Empowerment
Meghalaya: Day after Indore tourist's body found, NDRF joins search for his wife