Maharashtra's Mega Push: Irrigation and Hydro Projects Aim to Transform State Economy
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for timely execution of irrigation and pumped hydroelectric projects to enhance agricultural productivity and state energy independence. 381 irrigation projects aim to irrigate 30.68 lakh hectares, while 45 hydro projects are set to generate 62,125 MW and create over 96,190 jobs.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra is set for an economic transformation as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged officials for the prompt completion of key irrigation and hydroelectric projects. At a review meeting, he emphasized these projects are crucial for boosting the state's agricultural output and achieving energy independence.
During the high-level discussion at the Sahyadri Guest House, Fadnavis assessed progress on administrative approvals for multiple projects led by the Water Resources Department. The state's ambitious plans involve 381 irrigation projects, expected to irrigate 30.68 lakh hectares, and 45 pumped hydro projects poised to generate 62,125 megawatts of clean energy.
The initiatives are projected to vastly improve agricultural productivity and create over 96,190 jobs. The government has already sanctioned 185 irrigation works, plus 196 special repair efforts, collectively enhancing irrigation across 30.68 lakh hectares, and signed MoUs under its pumped storage policy to further support energy goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
