Uttarakhand Police Gear Up for Kainchi Dham Fair with Robust Security Measures

Ahead of the Kainchi Dham Foundation Day Fair, Uttarakhand Police, led by ADG V Murugeshan, conducts thorough inspections to ensure security and traffic efficiency. With directives from CM Dhami, a comprehensive plan is set to improve management, prioritizing crowd control and devotees' convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:29 IST
ADG V Murugeshan conducts inspection. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to ensure a seamless Kainchi Dham Foundation Day Fair on June 15, Uttarakhand Police, under the leadership of Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law and Order), V Murugeshan, carried out a meticulous inspection of the Kainchi Dham area in Nainital. Officials stated the focus was on evaluating security, crowd control, traffic management, surveillance, and facilities for devotees.

The inspection saw the presence of notable officers, including Inspector General of Police Kumaon Region Ridhim Agarwal and Senior Superintendent of Police Nainital Prahlad Narayan Meena. ADG Murugeshan visited the Kainchi Dham temple, received blessings from Baba Neem Karauli Maharaj, and scrutinized the temple premises, main routes, parking sites, and areas expected to see heavy footfall to assess the ongoing preparations.

Post-inspection, a review meeting was held at Sardar Patel Bhawan, Bhawali, where SSP Nainital highlighted the progress of arrangements. ADG Murugeshan stressed the importance of traffic management and crowd control, urging for timely, coordinated, and systematic execution. More than 800 police personnel and three PAC companies are earmarked for deployment. In a previous meeting, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials towards a permanent management framework to accommodate the fair's scale while ensuring devotee convenience, also emphasizing the urgent need to complete road development between Sanatorium and Bhawali Petrol Pump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

