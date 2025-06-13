Ahmedabad Tragedy: Air India Flight 171 Crash Claims 241 Lives

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official, Hariom Gandhi, announced on Friday that their teams are actively involved at the Ahmedabad plane crash site. The total number of casualties remains undetermined pending site clearance. Gandhi stated, "Our teams are on standby, working diligently. Further information on casualties will be delayed until the site is cleared."

According to Air India, all but one of the 242 individuals aboard the doomed Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, have perished following the tragic crash in Ahmedabad. The aircraft, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, crashed shortly after its 1338 hours departure on June 12, 2025. Air India confirmed the sole survivor is currently hospitalized.

The aircraft, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, carried passengers from multiple nationalities, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. The crash occurred near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport after the plane collided with a building shortly post-takeoff.

A single survivor, identified as a British national of Indian descent, emerged from the wreckage. The flight was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, both seasoned pilots.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) revealed the aircraft departed from runway 23 at 1339 IST, issuing a Mayday distress call before losing communication. The aircraft tragically grounded outside the airport boundary, with witnesses reporting plumes of black smoke.

The Tata Group extended its condolences, promising Rs 1 crore compensation for each victim's family affected by the disaster. (ANI)

