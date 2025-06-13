Tragic Air India Crash: 241 Lives Lost, Sole Survivor Miraculously Found

In a tragic aviation disaster, Air India flight AI-171 crashed soon after departing from Ahmedabad International Airport, leading to the loss of 241 lives. The crash, involving a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, left only one survivor among the 242 passengers, marking it as India's deadliest aviation accident in recent times.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla shared his deep condolences, noting the significant number of victims from Rajasthan, and assured that the nation stands alongside the bereaved families. An urgent investigation into the crash has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, as confirmed by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the flight's only survivor. PM Modi also inspected the crash site and conducted a review meeting with aviation officials, as the nation mourns this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)