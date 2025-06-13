Tragic AI 171 Crash Sparks National Mourning

Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre expressed heartfelt condolences on Friday to those affected by the tragic AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives. Calling the incident 'painful,' Khandre extended sympathies to the families of the victims, praying for their strength in this tragic time.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also shared his condolences, highlighting that several victims hailed from Rajasthan. 'The entire nation stands with the grieving families. Several people from Rajasthan are among those lost,' Birla remarked, emphasizing national solidarity with the bereaved.

The crash of the Air India flight 171, a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, took place shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport, en route to London. Of the 242 people onboard, only one survived. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has commenced an inquiry into this calamity, as confirmed by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Friday to meet with Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the crash, along with others who were injured. The crash and its aftermath continue to prompt widespread mourning and calls for answers.

