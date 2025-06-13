Left Menu

ACME Solar Expands Wind Power Capacity in Gujarat

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd announces the commissioning of 19.8 MW of wind power in Gujarat, increasing their total renewable capacity to 2,826.2 MW. This addition marks a significant step after the company activated 26.4 MW earlier. The total wind power for the current project now stands at 46.2 MW.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:13 IST
ACME Solar Expands Wind Power Capacity in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has made significant strides in its renewable energy initiatives by commissioning 19.8 MW of wind power in Gujarat. This development raises the company's operational renewable capacity to an impressive 2,826.2 MW.

Earlier in May, the company had already activated 26.4 MW of wind capacity at their Shapur project in Gujarat, bringing the total commissioned wind power for this project to 46.2 MW.

The company expects to fully finish the project within the next few days, marking another milestone in their renewable energy expansion.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025