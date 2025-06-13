ACME Solar Expands Wind Power Capacity in Gujarat

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has made significant strides in its renewable energy initiatives by commissioning 19.8 MW of wind power in Gujarat. This development raises the company's operational renewable capacity to an impressive 2,826.2 MW.

Earlier in May, the company had already activated 26.4 MW of wind capacity at their Shapur project in Gujarat, bringing the total commissioned wind power for this project to 46.2 MW.

The company expects to fully finish the project within the next few days, marking another milestone in their renewable energy expansion.