ACME Solar Expands Wind Power Capacity in Gujarat
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd announces the commissioning of 19.8 MW of wind power in Gujarat, increasing their total renewable capacity to 2,826.2 MW. This addition marks a significant step after the company activated 26.4 MW earlier. The total wind power for the current project now stands at 46.2 MW.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:13 IST
- Country:
- India
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has made significant strides in its renewable energy initiatives by commissioning 19.8 MW of wind power in Gujarat. This development raises the company's operational renewable capacity to an impressive 2,826.2 MW.
Earlier in May, the company had already activated 26.4 MW of wind capacity at their Shapur project in Gujarat, bringing the total commissioned wind power for this project to 46.2 MW.
The company expects to fully finish the project within the next few days, marking another milestone in their renewable energy expansion.
