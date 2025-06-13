Tragedy in Ahmedabad: AI-171 Dreamliner Crash Investigation Underway

Arindam Dutta, a commercial pilot, commented on the recent tragic airplane crash in Ahmedabad, emphasizing that conclusive details will emerge only after the black box is retrieved. The urgent mayday call shortly after takeoff indicates the pilot faced significant challenges, according to Dutta.

In an interview with ANI, Dutta underscored the premature nature of speculations, pointing out that the landing gear anomaly—remaining down post-takeoff—suggested critical issues. With the accident resulting in a catastrophic fireball, he maintained that rectifying the root causes is imperative rather than casting blame on airlines like Boeing and Airbus prematurely.

The Boeing AI-171, en route to London, crashed after leaving Ahmedabad International Airport, leaving only one survivor. The craft's pilot, an experienced captain, managed to send a mayday alert, reflecting a dire situation before communication ceased with Air Traffic Control. The tragic event has prompted high-level reviews, including a visit from Prime Minister Modi.

