Guided Deception: The Chilling Orchestration Behind Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

A grim development has surfaced in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, adding a layer of deception and betrayal. Albert Pde, a local guide from Meghalaya's Mawlakhiyat village, offered a crucial lead. He recalled spotting Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi with three men, later recognizing one suspect from photographs given by the police. Initially offering his services to the couple on May 22, Pde witnessed their refusal as they opted for a different guide.

The following day, Pde encountered the couple again, accompanied by the same trio, scaling the arduous 3,000 steps toward Mawlakhiyat. Pde reported to ANI, "On May 23, they were ascending with three men in their company, speaking in Hindi. I identified one suspect from the photos provided by the police."

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem revealed that Raj Kushwaha orchestrated the murder, manipulating confidants including Sonam Raghuvanshi. Syiem explained how the plot was stitched together with friends, not as a hired hit, but as a personal gesture. Plans were hatched from February in Indore, culminating in Raja's murder when they visited Kamakhya Devi Temple. Further investigation is underway, with the accused, including Sonam, remanded to police custody for eight days.

(With inputs from agencies.)