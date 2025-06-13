DNA Sampling and Hope: Families Await Closure After Tragic Air India Crash

Authorities continued the grim task of identifying victims from the catastrophic Air India crash using DNA sampling. Grieving families, including those from Ahmedabad, where the crash transpired, are in anguished wait. Keenal Mistri, part of the 242 passengers on the ill-fated flight, was returning to London after a trip to India for dental care.

"We provided our blood samples, and we expect DNA verification results in 72 hours," shared Mistri's father-in-law. The AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner tragically crashed shortly after its takeoff on June 12, engulfing a building at the BJ Medical College Hostel in flames. Only one of the 242 onboard survived.

Recovery of charred remains remains challenging, leaving forensic experts collecting DNA samples as a priority. Thakur Ravi, a staff member at the BJ Medical UG mess, lamented missing family members amid the tragedy. Eyewitnesses recounted heroic rescue attempts, saving several lives despite the harrowing situation.

An investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is underway, as clarified by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. Noteworthy is the recovery of a Digital Video Recorder from the crash site, promising crucial insights into the tragedy that stirred actions from local residents and authorities alike.