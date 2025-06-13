Tragedy in the Skies: Family of Five Among 241 Casualties in Ahmedabad Plane Crash
A family of five from Rajasthan, including three children, perished alongside 236 others in a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad. The ill-fated Air India flight, bound for London, erupted into flames shortly after takeoff. Recovery efforts continue as officials conduct DNA tests for victim identification.
- Country:
- India
A tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed the lives of 241 people on Thursday, including a family of five from Rajasthan. This family, comprised of a doctor couple and their three children, tragically lost their lives just as they were set to begin anew in London.
The Air India Flight 171, departing for London, turned catastrophic moments after takeoff, transforming into a fiery inferno. The family, whose joyful last photo is circulating online, were supported by relatives who had gathered at the airport to bid farewell. Local authorities met with grieving family members to express heartfelt condolences.
Recovery efforts are underway, with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad discovering a Digital Video Recorder in the wreckage. This device will aid investigators, alongside traditional recorders, in deciphering the crash's cause. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site, offering support and coordinating with officials amid the ongoing investigation and identification processes.
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rs 1,200-cr new terminal of Patna airport, lays foundation stone for new civil enclave at Bihta airport.
PM Narendra Modi's roadshow begins in Patna.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 15 mega development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore in Kanpur.
We destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan by going hundreds of miles inside: PM Narendra Modi in Kanpur.
Operation Sindoor not over yet; it showed world power of indigenous weapons, Make in India: PM Narendra Modi in Kanpur.