Tragedy in the Skies: Family of Five Among 241 Casualties in Ahmedabad Plane Crash

A tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed the lives of 241 people on Thursday, including a family of five from Rajasthan. This family, comprised of a doctor couple and their three children, tragically lost their lives just as they were set to begin anew in London.

The Air India Flight 171, departing for London, turned catastrophic moments after takeoff, transforming into a fiery inferno. The family, whose joyful last photo is circulating online, were supported by relatives who had gathered at the airport to bid farewell. Local authorities met with grieving family members to express heartfelt condolences.

Recovery efforts are underway, with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad discovering a Digital Video Recorder in the wreckage. This device will aid investigators, alongside traditional recorders, in deciphering the crash's cause. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site, offering support and coordinating with officials amid the ongoing investigation and identification processes.