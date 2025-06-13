Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Pioneers India's First Energy and Cyber Resilience Hub

Andhra Pradesh partners with the World Economic Forum to launch India's first Centre for Energy and Cyber Resilience in Amaravati. This initiative aligns with Swarnandhra Vision 2047, focusing on green industries and cybersecurity. The state allocates Rs 36 crore and aims to lead global tech partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to create India's first thematic centre for Energy and Cyber Resilience in Amaravati. This centre is part of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) network, marking India's pioneering step in this area under the WEF's initiative.

A Government Order noted that this collaboration would focus on innovation in energy and cybersecurity, integrating clean energy solutions with advanced AI governance. Highlighting the Swarnandhra Vision 2047, the initiative aims to bolster the state's international presence in technology sectors.

Key meetings in Davos facilitated this venture, driven by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh. The centre will pursue pilot projects and youth training in cybersecurity, backed by a three-year Rs 36 crore funding. A committee led by Lokesh will govern the project's execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

