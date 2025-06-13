EU to Enforce Transparency on Russian Gas Deals

The European Commission is set to require EU companies to reveal details of their Russian gas contracts. This move comes amid plans to ban imports entirely by 2027, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

Legal measures to end Russian gas imports are being drafted, with an aim to halt new deals by this year's end. The proposals are scheduled for publication on June 17.

The Commission's upcoming proposals demand companies disclose contract details, including duration, volume, destination clauses, and signature dates, for all Russian gas agreements.