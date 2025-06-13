Revealed: Black Box Recovery Sparks Investigation in Air India Tragedy
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau recovered the black box from the Air India Flight AI-171 crash site in Ahmedabad. While reports mistakenly identified a video recorder as the flight data recorder, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash that killed 241 of the 242 passengers on board.
In a significant development, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has announced the retrieval of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) from the Air India Flight AI-171 crash site in Ahmedabad. This vital component, colloquially known as the black box, was found on the rooftop of a building near the crash scene.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has dispelled initial reports that mistakenly identified a recovered video recorder as the DFDR. Emphasizing the importance of the black box, the ministry underscored its potential to shed light on the catastrophic incident that resulted in the loss of 241 lives, including that of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
The AAIB has launched a comprehensive investigation into the crash, with support from over 40 personnel from the Gujarat State Government working alongside Ministry of Civil Aviation teams. The aircraft, a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, crashed just after takeoff, and its DFDR is expected to uncover crucial information about the events that led to the tragedy.
Ahmedabad crash: Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg speaks to Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran, says company statement.