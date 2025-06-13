Geopolitical Tensions and Market Unrest: The Impact of Israel's Strike on Iran

Global markets tumbled on Friday after Israel's strike on Iranian nuclear facilities intensified tensions in the Middle East. The military action has stirred fears of a prolonged conflict, prompting oil prices to spike nearly 9%, affecting stock indices worldwide.

Defense stocks soared with Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman seeing gains, while airline shares plummeted at the prospect of rising fuel costs. Amid geopolitical uncertainties, U.S.-listed shares of gold miners rallied as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets, lifting bullion prices to near two-month highs.

The situation compounds existing domestic policy challenges, with President Trump urging Iran to negotiate amid ongoing nuclear talks. Analysts stress the broader risk premium impacting markets, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 remain marginally below record highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)