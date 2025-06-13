Left Menu

India's Fishery Boom: Inland States Drive Record Growth

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh underscores India's impressive position as the world's second-largest fisheries producer. At a gathering in Indore, he praised inland states for contributing significantly to this achievement and emphasized potential growth through sustainable fishing, technology, and aquaculture, aimed at increasing production and exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:44 IST
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, attending the Inland Fisheries & Aquaculture Meet 2025 in Indore, highlighted India's standing as the world's second-largest fisheries producer. He asserted that boosting production is a priority, with India achieving a 137% growth over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Minister Singh stressed the untapped potential in inland states to enhance fishery production. In a meeting with state governments, he discussed possibilities and announced plans for a technical session to chart future strategies.

Promoting aquaculture, sustainable fishing techniques, and food processing units are central to the government's strategy, Singh noted. Exports have surged, doubling to Rs 60,000 crores in the last decade. Under schemes like PMMSY and the Blue Revolution, innovative farming systems are set to further increase productivity, transforming underutilized lands into productive assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

