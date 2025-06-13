India's Fishery Boom: Inland States Drive Record Growth

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, attending the Inland Fisheries & Aquaculture Meet 2025 in Indore, highlighted India's standing as the world's second-largest fisheries producer. He asserted that boosting production is a priority, with India achieving a 137% growth over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Minister Singh stressed the untapped potential in inland states to enhance fishery production. In a meeting with state governments, he discussed possibilities and announced plans for a technical session to chart future strategies.

Promoting aquaculture, sustainable fishing techniques, and food processing units are central to the government's strategy, Singh noted. Exports have surged, doubling to Rs 60,000 crores in the last decade. Under schemes like PMMSY and the Blue Revolution, innovative farming systems are set to further increase productivity, transforming underutilized lands into productive assets.

