Maharashtra's Green Energy Acceleration: Fadnavis Unveils Ambitious Renewable Plans

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis urged the energy department to expedite green projects and enhance power infrastructure. He emphasized affordable, uninterrupted power supply and solar initiatives. Projects should align with deadlines and Gati Shakti principles, focusing on innovation, transmission loss reduction, and policy-driven energy technology advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:54 IST
In a decisive push for renewable energy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the state's energy department to fast-track green energy projects. This strategic move aims to enhance the power distribution system through meticulous planning and ensure that citizens receive affordable and uninterrupted electricity.

During a review meeting, Fadnavis underscored the importance of completing projects on time, particularly highlighting the 'Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0', a crucial scheme for providing solar energy to agricultural sectors by December 2025. The Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) is tasked with surveying for the government's solarization project.

Fadnavis also proposed a collaborative effort between MEDA and Mahavitaran to create model solar villages, adhering to the principles of the Gati Shakti mission. In addition, he emphasized reducing transmission losses, implementing central schemes, and developing policy-driven research for the hydrogen energy ecosystem in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

