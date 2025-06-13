Tragedy Strikes: Rajasthani Families Affected by Ahmedabad Plane Crash

A devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday claimed 13 lives from Rajasthan, officials reported. The Air India flight, carrying 242 passengers, crashed shortly after takeoff.

Among those killed were three families preparing for new beginnings in London. Tragically, their dreams were cut short when the aircraft went down near the airport boundary wall.

The casualties included Jaiprakash Choudhary, an MBBS student, whose untimely death has shaken his community in Barmer district. The identities of other victims will be confirmed following DNA testing.

(With inputs from agencies.)