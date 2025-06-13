Tragedy Strikes: Rajasthani Families Affected by Ahmedabad Plane Crash
A tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed the lives of 13 people from Rajasthan. Among the deceased were individuals excited about starting new lives in London. Families were shattered, such as Khushboo Rajpurohit and Drs. Prateek Joshi and Koni Vyas. The crash also claimed the life of a medical student, Jaiprakash Choudhary.
A devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday claimed 13 lives from Rajasthan, officials reported. The Air India flight, carrying 242 passengers, crashed shortly after takeoff.
Among those killed were three families preparing for new beginnings in London. Tragically, their dreams were cut short when the aircraft went down near the airport boundary wall.
The casualties included Jaiprakash Choudhary, an MBBS student, whose untimely death has shaken his community in Barmer district. The identities of other victims will be confirmed following DNA testing.
