Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Young Future Doctor

A medical student from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, tragically lost his life in a devastating plane crash near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday. Aryan Rajput, a promising second-year MBBS student, was aboard the ill-fated Air India flight bound for London that crashed into a residential building used as a hostel for resident doctors.

Aryan had been residing in Ahmedabad for the past year, according to his uncle, Vishnu Rajput. He had just finished a meal before the tragic incident occurred around 1:30 pm. Vishnu expressed the profound sorrow that has engulfed Aryan's hometown, describing the prevailing atmosphere of grief.

Politicians and locals alike have publicly expressed their condolences. Gwalior MP Bharat Singh Kushwah posted a heartfelt message on social media, mourning Aryan's loss and praying for the strength of the bereaved family. The following day, BJ Medical College's survivors—students, professors, and staff—were seen evacuating the ravaged site.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash has left the Meghani Nagar area in shock, with survivor testimonies highlighting the chaos and tragedy. Dr. Tarun, a resident doctor, recounted his escape, leaping from a balcony amid the raging fire. Assistant Professor Dr. Piyush barely survived by climbing over a boundary wall, sustaining injuries in the process.

The crash, involving 242 passengers, has raised questions about safety and has been a source of both local and national mourning. Rescue operations and investigations continue as the immediate focus remains on supporting those affected by the disaster.